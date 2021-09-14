Latest Fossicking Treasures

Not been fossicking for ages, and on a whim popped to the sea wall breach yesterday.



There have been quite high tides lately and as a result I found a Bovril jar (holding a tithonia ), the tiniest ink well so far ( has a dahlia) a FlyTox bottle still with some bits of label (last of my sweet peas) and a triangular one I have yet to identify (surviving cosmos).



The kingfisher flew past me, so I think I'll be doing regular trips to hunt it down with 'our' new lens once the foliage has gone from the trees on the bank.