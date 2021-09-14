Previous
Latest Fossicking Treasures
Photo 1960

Latest Fossicking Treasures

Not been fossicking for ages, and on a whim popped to the sea wall breach yesterday.

There have been quite high tides lately and as a result I found a Bovril jar (holding a tithonia ), the tiniest ink well so far ( has a dahlia) a FlyTox bottle still with some bits of label (last of my sweet peas) and a triangular one I have yet to identify (surviving cosmos).

The kingfisher flew past me, so I think I'll be doing regular trips to hunt it down with 'our' new lens once the foliage has gone from the trees on the bank.
14th September 2021

JackieR

Photo Details

moni kozi
My oh my! This shot is amazing. Very nice collection of bottles. I love the composition.
September 14th, 2021  
Kathy A
Fabulous new collection of bottles! Looks wonderful on black
September 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
You have showcased your new fossicking finds beautifully.
September 14th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
this still-life shot is great
September 14th, 2021  
