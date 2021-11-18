Previous
Langstone Lass and Sallyport by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2025

Langstone Lass and Sallyport

A couple of the gigs floating in Emsworth harbour waiting for their crews to finish drinking hot chocolate.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
Two beauties in the water.
November 18th, 2021  
JackieR
@wakelys that was us a few minutes earlier!!!
November 18th, 2021  
Jacqueline
Great capture!
November 18th, 2021  
Sally Ings
Super capture. It looks peaceful
November 18th, 2021  
