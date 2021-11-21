Previous
Why Are They Called The Downs by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2028

Why Are They Called The Downs

...........When there are so many ups??.

My usual view on a walk, the others way ahead. They stop and rest as I catch up, and move on when I catch up. So they rest, I don't.

I reckon I'm fitter than them.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Mags ace
Lovely color and light!
November 21st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
When I go with one friend I am the one sitting on a bench waiting because I can't walk that slow. But when another friend and I walk she slows down for me though I do pretty good these days. But we must keep going or views like this will be lost to us.
November 21st, 2021  
