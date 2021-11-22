Previous
Driving Home! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2029

Driving Home!

A phone shot from the car of the golden wintery sun and autumn colours
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Diana ace
It's beautiful Jackie!
November 22nd, 2021  
Leslie ace
wonderful movement
November 22nd, 2021  
Monica
Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Superb shot!!!
November 22nd, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice!
November 22nd, 2021  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great shot
November 22nd, 2021  
