Photo 2029
Driving Home!
A phone shot from the car of the golden wintery sun and autumn colours
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
Diana
ace
It's beautiful Jackie!
November 22nd, 2021
Leslie
ace
wonderful movement
November 22nd, 2021
Monica
Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Superb shot!!!
November 22nd, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Nice!
November 22nd, 2021
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great shot
November 22nd, 2021
