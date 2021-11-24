Sign up
Photo 2031
The Mask You Wear
Are You OK? An easy question that can be difficult to answer. Say YES and the enquirer will ask no more, say NO and you may be obliged to talk. Sometimes fibbing could be the easy option?
A powerful theme from the 5+2 gang and a
song title
too.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3254
photos
210
followers
110
following
556% complete
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
1114
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
1115
2031
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
24th November 2021 1:02pm
Tags
songtitle-80
,
fiveplustwo-areyouok
,
yes i was creeped out using a mask for this
,
apologies to others freaked by masks
