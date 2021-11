Transatlantic Angel

This pretty little cotton boll angel winged their way across The Atlantic to sit in my home.



Today is USA's Thanksgiving and I am thankful for friends. Friends provide more than company, they give emotional sustenance, provide interest and variety intellectually and they chose me to be a friend.



Thank you to all my friends (and family who had no choice) who are there, and let me be there for you, both physically and through cyber-space.