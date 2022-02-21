Previous
Helebore and Fossicked Bottle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2120

Helebore and Fossicked Bottle

Almost sooc from PnS
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
580% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
February 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Made me think of the old book "The Black Tulip." Lovely
February 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful low key shot.
February 21st, 2022  
