Photo 2132
Helebore
Not a brilliant composition. I used my smallest fossicked find which I think is a drug vial for an injectable medication
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
helebore
,
fossicked finds
,
rainbow2022
,
even more blooming bokeh?!
