A fabulous morning spent with Sue, spotted the kingfisher a couple of times, cake and cuppa picnic in the sunshine and then a bit of fossicking. We found a couple of treasures each, a Marmite jar that Sue spotted but let me pick it up, a Milton bottle (with cork intact) a couple more medicine vials and another type of sauce bottle.A photostack of 4 images, which I then mullered the clarity of with layers!!!To see what I got up to today, pop over to The DarkRoom it was nowhere near as much fun!