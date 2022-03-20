Sign up
Photo 2147
Dried or Dessicated
A flower dropped off an arrangement a friend gave me, seemed an opportune time to photograph it!
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3470
photos
215
followers
82
following
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2144
1195
2145
2146
1196
2147
112
1197
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th March 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
