Photo 2159
I Made This
First for the month of a single subject, last year the kitchen, this year another room. Many will be abstracts, more abstract than these racing yacts, mostly using my phone for speed.
Guess the room!!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3497
photos
214
followers
83
following
591% complete
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
115
1204
2157
1205
1206
116
2158
2159
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
1st April 2022 8:50am
Tags
30-shots2022
,
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w13
Mona
ace
Wonderful glas fusing object. I'm sure it looks billiant, when the sails catch direct light. You are for sure a multi talented lady. All the best for the new month.
April 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
@mona65
thank you Mona, I love doing glass fusing classes, and always leave with a triangle boat, seems to be my trademark!!
April 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure you could do a whole month of glass. Boats are definitely your trademark.
April 1st, 2022
