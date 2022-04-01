Previous
I Made This by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2159

I Made This

First for the month of a single subject, last year the kitchen, this year another room. Many will be abstracts, more abstract than these racing yacts, mostly using my phone for speed.

Guess the room!!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

ace
Photo Details

Mona ace
Wonderful glas fusing object. I'm sure it looks billiant, when the sails catch direct light. You are for sure a multi talented lady. All the best for the new month.
April 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
@mona65 thank you Mona, I love doing glass fusing classes, and always leave with a triangle boat, seems to be my trademark!!
April 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure you could do a whole month of glass. Boats are definitely your trademark.
April 1st, 2022  
