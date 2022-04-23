Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2181
By the Drop
I searched all over the kitchen for my bottle of glycerin - only to find it in the cabinet! Culinary use? No, of course not, photographic!!
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3542
photos
217
followers
85
following
597% complete
View this month »
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Latest from all albums
2178
1223
120
1224
2179
2180
1225
2181
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
23rd April 2022 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
,
an earlier subject has snuck in as a reflection!
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I always use glycerin in royal icing to keep it softer for longer :)
April 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close