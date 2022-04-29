Sign up
Photo 2187
Haiku for the Health Service
Poo test time again,
Cue a photo of the loo
Bless the NHS!!
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3555
photos
217
followers
86
following
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2184
1228
2185
122
2186
123
1229
2187
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
29th April 2022 8:12am
Tags
30-shots2022
Kathy A
ace
That reminds me!
April 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
😆
April 29th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
A brave image conjuring up many mental images..... :)
April 29th, 2022
