Haiku for the Health Service by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Haiku for the Health Service

Poo test time again,
Cue a photo of the loo
Bless the NHS!!
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy A ace
That reminds me!
April 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
😆
April 29th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
A brave image conjuring up many mental images..... :)
April 29th, 2022  
