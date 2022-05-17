Sign up
Photo 2205
Morning Cuppa
Up at 05.00, watched the sun rise over the lagoon. Observed spoonbills feeding, deer grazing and red squirrels playing.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
mayhalf22
moni kozi
ace
What a beautiful sight!
May 17th, 2022
Anne
ace
Beautiful, worth getting up early for Jackie
May 17th, 2022
