Morning Cuppa by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2205

Morning Cuppa

Up at 05.00, watched the sun rise over the lagoon. Observed spoonbills feeding, deer grazing and red squirrels playing.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

JackieR

ace
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
moni kozi ace
What a beautiful sight!
May 17th, 2022  
Anne ace
Beautiful, worth getting up early for Jackie
May 17th, 2022  
