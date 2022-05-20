Sign up
Photo 2208
Checking the Chignon
When does dated become a classic?
When is old-fashioned vintage?
When does middle-aged turn to aged?
20th May 2022
20th May 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
3
365
PENTAX K-70
20th May 2022 9:05am
mayhalf22
fiveplustwo-vintage
Casablanca
ace
My friend Patrick told me "always have a friend who is older than you, then they are old and you are not." I always loved that!
To me, you are a vintage classic with the crinkles of a beaming smile that has had a lot of use cheering people's days. :)
May 20th, 2022
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Love you questions and photo!
May 20th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Good questions Jackie - and not easy to answer. I think that would depend very much on the individual. I love your portrait. It depicts a strong woman.
May 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great questions, I don’t think there’s any definite answers though. Fabulous selfie
May 20th, 2022
To me, you are a vintage classic with the crinkles of a beaming smile that has had a lot of use cheering people's days. :)