Previous
Next
Being Knitted With Love by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2212

Being Knitted With Love

But the first two attempts most definitely were not!!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, too ambitious for me. I once knitted a balaclava and it nearly killed me! I’m sure it will look wonderful when it’s finished. Please let us see the finished product.
May 24th, 2022  
Anne ace
Looks like a complicated pattern Jackie, hope it goes well!
May 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful.. Is that called "Feather & Fan " pattern.
May 24th, 2022  
Pam ace
Beautiful!
May 24th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
It's a lovely pattern Jackie. Is it a baby shawl in the making?
May 24th, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, Jackie ! This is so beautiful! Someone is going to be very lucky to receive this one. Apparently there is nothing you can’t do
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise