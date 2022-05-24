Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2212
Being Knitted With Love
But the first two attempts most definitely were not!!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
6
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3601
photos
216
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th May 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
,
313 stitches and i have to repeat that pattern another 17 times (and then make another one!)
Lesley
ace
Wow, too ambitious for me. I once knitted a balaclava and it nearly killed me! I’m sure it will look wonderful when it’s finished. Please let us see the finished product.
May 24th, 2022
Anne
ace
Looks like a complicated pattern Jackie, hope it goes well!
May 24th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful.. Is that called "Feather & Fan " pattern.
May 24th, 2022
Pam
ace
Beautiful!
May 24th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
It's a lovely pattern Jackie. Is it a baby shawl in the making?
May 24th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh, Jackie ! This is so beautiful! Someone is going to be very lucky to receive this one. Apparently there is nothing you can’t do
May 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
