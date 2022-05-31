Sign up
Photo 2219
All Prepped at the Farm Shop
Bunting, flags and loads of red, white and blue everywhere ( except in Pompey where the City Council are banning tying of jubilee colours on their lampposts!)
31st May 2022
31st May 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3612
photos
214
followers
87
following
Tags
mayhalf22
narayani
Boo to the city of Pompey!
May 31st, 2022
