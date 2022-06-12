Sign up
Photo 2231
Mandarin Ducklings
It was so funny watching the ducklings, and later on Mum, jumping on and falling off the little log.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th June 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
Jacqueline
ace
They are darn cute!
June 12th, 2022
Anne
ace
So gorgeous - what a lovely capture of these sweet ducklings
June 12th, 2022
