Golden Hour at St Hubert's Idsworth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Golden Hour at St Hubert's Idsworth

Took Jacqueline @jacqbb on a country walk on the footpaths that surround the church. We got to the church just as the sun went down behind hills
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
Casablanca ace
How lovely with all those pretty daisies.
June 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The church is catching the sunset beautifully.
June 13th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
I enjoyed it enormously!
June 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful with the daiseys and church
June 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and I love your pov.
June 13th, 2022  
