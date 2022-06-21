Previous
Next
Cooing Dove by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2240

Cooing Dove

As we waited at the railway station yesterday we watched a pair of collared doves sorting their nest. The male repeatedly attempted to fly with twigs far too big for him. When he was successful at handing his mate a twig, she'd place it, but then more would fall out. Kept us amused as we waited for the train.

Jacq has now departed- a perfect guest who cooked and cleaned! During her visit she met ten other 365ers; 6 in person and 4 on line. We drove 200+ miles, visited at least 5 churches and from our trips I have kept 356 photographs (I may prune more out!)
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So thoughtful of the doves to build a nest behind a perfect frame for you.
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise