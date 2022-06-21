Cooing Dove

As we waited at the railway station yesterday we watched a pair of collared doves sorting their nest. The male repeatedly attempted to fly with twigs far too big for him. When he was successful at handing his mate a twig, she'd place it, but then more would fall out. Kept us amused as we waited for the train.



Jacq has now departed- a perfect guest who cooked and cleaned! During her visit she met ten other 365ers; 6 in person and 4 on line. We drove 200+ miles, visited at least 5 churches and from our trips I have kept 356 photographs (I may prune more out!)