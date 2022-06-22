Previous
Does One Flying Ant Mean Storms? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2241

This one ant is atop our little Buddha statuette, storms are forecast for tomorrow, wonder if she's the advance party to check things out?
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

JackieR

ace
It usually means a storm of ants within our house. Beautiful details and some incandescence on the wings.
June 22nd, 2022  
