Blackfly Invasion by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Blackfly Invasion

I don't recall ever seeing such an infestation of blackfly on my echinops before! They're being protected, and milked, by black ants, and there's a few ladybird lavae there too.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

JackieR

Jacqueline ace
That’s a good close-up, it brings Old McDonald had a farm to mind ;)
June 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I will send my hover flies in your direction.
June 23rd, 2022  
