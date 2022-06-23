Sign up
Photo 2242
Blackfly Invasion
I don't recall ever seeing such an infestation of blackfly on my echinops before! They're being protected, and milked, by black ants, and there's a few ladybird lavae there too.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
30dayswild2022
Jacqueline
ace
That’s a good close-up, it brings Old McDonald had a farm to mind ;)
June 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I will send my hover flies in your direction.
June 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
