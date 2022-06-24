Previous
Borage in the Bird Bath by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2243

Borage in the Bird Bath

No idea what to take pics of today, wandered around the garden and saw nature has flavoured the water for the birds ( and cat!)
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

JackieR

Lovely shot!
June 24th, 2022  
they look great if you gather them from the plant and put a flower in each ice cube holder in the tray and freeze - the don't thaw well but when you pop them in a drink the look pretty!
June 24th, 2022  
