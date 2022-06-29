Sign up
Photo 2244
Bursting with Promise
Finally, the aggies are budding. Last year I had fifteen huge flowers, this year there's seven waiting.
Apologies not been commenting, hope to back on form soon.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
30dayswild2022
