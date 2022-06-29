Previous
Bursting with Promise by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2244

Bursting with Promise

Finally, the aggies are budding. Last year I had fifteen huge flowers, this year there's seven waiting.

Apologies not been commenting, hope to back on form soon.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
614% complete

