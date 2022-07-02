Previous
Next
Tatty Poppy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2247

Tatty Poppy

This teeny tiny poppy was flapping about in the wind, not sure if it's been blown to bits and got tatty or if it's supposed to be that way.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
The black background makes the centre of the poppy pop. Cool perspective
July 2nd, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful details stunning on black!
July 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise