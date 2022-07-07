Previous
Clytie and Daphne by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2252

Clytie and Daphne

For three months these two beautiful sculptures by George Frederick Watts are being displayed together, Clytie belongs in the collection and Daphne is on loan from The Tate.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
July 7th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Makes a stunning b&w
July 7th, 2022  
