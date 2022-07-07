Sign up
Photo 2252
Clytie and Daphne
For three months these two beautiful sculptures by George Frederick Watts are being displayed together, Clytie belongs in the collection and Daphne is on loan from The Tate.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
July 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Makes a stunning b&w
July 7th, 2022
