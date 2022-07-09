Previous
Lampshade? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2254

Lampshade?

Sunflower edit inspired by the photography of Don Worth but I've missed the deadline to enter
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
617% complete

narayani
Fabulous composition and looks great in b&w
July 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Its a bit crazy and wild but maybe nature can be like this! Super! fav
July 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I think it would make a quirky headdress.
July 9th, 2022  
