Photo 2256
Train Passenger Alighted Here?!?
Walked the four mile round trip into town and back. Each way a train closed the crossing gates and I needed to use the bridge.
Too hot to walk, too costly to use the car, bus or rail services!!
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca
ace
I share your pain on all those scores! Nice lines. I like watching trains from above.
July 11th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, man! At least you got a shot of the dang train. Help Point # 1 — I wonder what kind of help is available to passengers getting on or off at that stop? At least there’s a shelter there if it rains.
July 11th, 2022
