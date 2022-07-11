Previous
Next
Train Passenger Alighted Here?!? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2256

Train Passenger Alighted Here?!?

Walked the four mile round trip into town and back. Each way a train closed the crossing gates and I needed to use the bridge.

Too hot to walk, too costly to use the car, bus or rail services!!

11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I share your pain on all those scores! Nice lines. I like watching trains from above.
July 11th, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Oh, man! At least you got a shot of the dang train. Help Point # 1 — I wonder what kind of help is available to passengers getting on or off at that stop? At least there’s a shelter there if it rains.
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise