Photo 2257
Dandelion Forest
I have a beautiful yellow grass patch in the front garden, I should mow it down but so many bugs are visiting and it's too darn hot!
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th July 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
