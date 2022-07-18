Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2263
Sat-Nag Took Us Wrong Way!
A short hop of half a mile was nearly two miles, down narrow lanes and necessitated crossing the motorway twice(!), because we turned left, as the sat-nag told us.
Paper maps are so much more reliable!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3706
photos
212
followers
89
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Latest from all albums
1287
138
2260
2261
1288
2262
1289
2263
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
18th July 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a lovely road to be on.
July 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close