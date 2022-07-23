Sign up
Photo 2268
Bird and Bunting
This sculpture is in a side alley in Chichester, not noticed it before
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd July 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
