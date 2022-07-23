Previous
Next
Bird and Bunting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2268

Bird and Bunting

This sculpture is in a side alley in Chichester, not noticed it before
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise