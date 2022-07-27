Previous
Stone Soup by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2272

Stone Soup

This is for the artist challenge and 52 week prompt

I tried to get this of Tillmans' by selecting the right potatoes, stones and textile to get the details.

As you can see I gave up on complete accuracy!!
Photo Details

