Photo 2272
Stone Soup
This is for the artist challenge and 52 week prompt
I tried to get this
of Tillmans'
by selecting the right potatoes, stones and textile to get the details.
As you can see I gave up on complete accuracy!!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3726
photos
213
followers
90
following
622% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
27th July 2022 9:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
52jr22
,
ac-tillmans
,
52wc-2022-w30
