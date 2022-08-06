Sign up
Photo 2282
Doorways to Entertainment
Mary challenged me to make a photo so bright it hurt the eyes, all I've do here is straighten and a teensy crop
Today's prompt is leading lines, it's abstract for August
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
6th August 2022 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make30
,
get-pushed-522
,
abstractaug22
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
colourful enough for you Mary??!! Could believe my eyes when I saw this scene in the cinema!!
August 6th, 2022
katy
ace
Oh my word! If you hadn’t denied it I would have assumed you edited this to the max. Such a fabulous find and so well photographed because it couldn’t have been easy in the dark hallway. Quite the contemporary and geometric photo
August 6th, 2022
