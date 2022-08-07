Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2283
Eggcellent Balance
Continuing with my phonography to follow the AYWMC Make 30 Pictures in August.
Symmetry is today's prompt, 'phone set on manual, playing with EV compensation
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3742
photos
212
followers
91
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Latest from all albums
2278
1301
2279
2280
2281
1302
2282
2283
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th August 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
,
symmetry
,
balance
,
make30
,
not at all original
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close