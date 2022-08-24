Sign up
Photo 2300
Complimentary Colours
One shot on phone, two attempts on Snapseed, three complimentary pairs
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2296
1311
2297
2298
1312
2299
2300
1313
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th August 2022 5:55pm
Tags
make30
,
shame purple button looks blue
