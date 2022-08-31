Sign up
Photo 2307
Whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop. WHOOP!!!!
I may have tripled the shutter count on His camera today! Took about 40 on burst, only 5 look ok on the LCD screen. Excited to see this on computer when we get home.
In the mean time...... Look!!! A kingfisher!!!!
I dedicate this photo to Bullet, may he rest in peace, and to my friend Katrina who is heartbroken. 🐨
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
kingfisher
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love his colors. Cool shot.
August 31st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Yeah. Well worth the wait.
August 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done, fabulous shot!
August 31st, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Oh isn't he a beauty. Your perseverance has paid off big time!
August 31st, 2022
