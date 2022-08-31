Previous
Whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop. WHOOP!!!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2307

Whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop. WHOOP!!!!

I may have tripled the shutter count on His camera today! Took about 40 on burst, only 5 look ok on the LCD screen. Excited to see this on computer when we get home.

In the mean time...... Look!!! A kingfisher!!!!

I dedicate this photo to Bullet, may he rest in peace, and to my friend Katrina who is heartbroken. 🐨
JackieR

I love his colors. Cool shot.
Yeah. Well worth the wait.
Well done, fabulous shot!
Oh isn't he a beauty. Your perseverance has paid off big time!
