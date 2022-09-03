Sign up
Photo 2310
Sea Glass Mobile
I've spent today honing my copper-foiling skills, and now must branch out and away from abstract yachts.
May I remind you that the current minimalist challenge is about crafts and crafting tools and skills. So far
five photographers
have entered.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3794
photos
211
followers
93
following
632% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-31
