Sticky Sweetness by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2312

Sticky Sweetness

Finished off the first jar of apple and blackberry jelly!

Hey look Ms S! Not processed!!
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

Delboy79 ace
That didn't kast long by the looks of the date on the label
September 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
September 5th, 2022  
