Photo 2313
Crab Apple Time
These are now in the slow cooker for nine hours, I will strain overnight and then tomorrow the mush will become "Chilli, Sage and Bay Crab Apple Jelly" ( if I can blag some chillis from next door all the better!!)
And I have a recently emptied jar to reuse!!!
6th September 2022
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
