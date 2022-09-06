Previous
Crab Apple Time
Crab Apple Time

These are now in the slow cooker for nine hours, I will strain overnight and then tomorrow the mush will become "Chilli, Sage and Bay Crab Apple Jelly" ( if I can blag some chillis from next door all the better!!)

And I have a recently emptied jar to reuse!!!
JackieR

