I read today's prompt as wind not wind.I'm experimenting with how to add coiled wire, which I wind around a paintbrush, to copper foiled Christmas trees. (Sorry about the 'C' word in September; I'm making decorations for a friend to sell at her coffee morning later this month)Over on the Darkroom we're exploring inventions not around when we were teenagers. Pop over and see mine and then consider taking part in our theme?