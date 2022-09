Make a Couple of Wishes

Took myself for a contemplative stroll to look for inspiration for today's word.



A few things fluttered past: three species of butterfly; a Magpie (I saluted him and asked after his wife), swans; a few feathers and bees. I spied these seed heads drifting by and couldn't believe my luck that they got attached to a branch where my 50mm lens could capture them.