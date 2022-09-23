Sign up
Photo 2330
Peckish
I nearly fell backwards taking this picture. I've never seen a swan move so quickly on land!!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
23rd September 2022 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hungry
,
sep22words
,
jrsooc22
Brian
ace
LOL. I trust you are uninjured. Beautiful capture of magnificent creatures. In Australia, commonly, we have black swans.
September 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha they thought that you were worth a nibble.
September 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great you managed to get a photo before he pecked at you
September 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
Lol! Definitely up close and personal for this one. Was he attacking you or just trying to see what you were doing?
September 23rd, 2022
