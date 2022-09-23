Previous
Next
Peckish by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2330

Peckish

I nearly fell backwards taking this picture. I've never seen a swan move so quickly on land!!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
638% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
LOL. I trust you are uninjured. Beautiful capture of magnificent creatures. In Australia, commonly, we have black swans.
September 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha they thought that you were worth a nibble.
September 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great you managed to get a photo before he pecked at you
September 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
Lol! Definitely up close and personal for this one. Was he attacking you or just trying to see what you were doing?
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise