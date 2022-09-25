Sign up
Photo 2332
Three Stages Blowing in the Breeze
One in bud, one in bloom and one petal- less, all on one point of the stemm
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3833
photos
210
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
25th September 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
sunflower
,
sep22words
,
jrsooc22
Brian
ace
Great subject, POV and excellent detail
September 25th, 2022
katy
ace
Wow! Great strong colors and clarity. Beautiful subject and composition
September 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
