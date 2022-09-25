Previous
Next
Three Stages Blowing in the Breeze by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2332

Three Stages Blowing in the Breeze

One in bud, one in bloom and one petal- less, all on one point of the stemm
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
638% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Great subject, POV and excellent detail
September 25th, 2022  
katy ace
Wow! Great strong colors and clarity. Beautiful subject and composition
September 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise