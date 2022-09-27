Previous
Looking Down at My Reflection by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Looking Down at My Reflection

My little anemones hit the bin today, but not before they posed one last time for my get pushed from Sally to make a high contrast black and white, be my nifty fifty sooc and meet today's prompt of upsidedown.

It's also for next camera club meeting to show images on the theme of wabi sabi.

Thought I'd bung in a song title by UB40 too

This was a real challenge to light Sally, as I'd set myself the additional problem of no processing. I tried many angles for camera and the light, black cards as gates to block and narrow the light cast and in retrospect probably should have got tripod out!!
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
Oh, well done Jackie to hit all the challenges so perfectly in one image! You really know how to pull out all the stops with your creativity
September 27th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot.
September 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done you, covering all the things!! I like the mood you created.
September 27th, 2022  
