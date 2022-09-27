Looking Down at My Reflection

My little anemones hit the bin today, but not before they posed one last time for my get pushed from Sally to make a high contrast black and white, be my nifty fifty sooc and meet today's prompt of upsidedown.
It's also for next camera club meeting to show images on the theme of wabi sabi.
This was a real challenge to light Sally, as I'd set myself the additional problem of no processing. I tried many angles for camera and the light, black cards as gates to block and narrow the light cast and in retrospect probably should have got tripod out!!