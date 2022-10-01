Sign up
Photo 2338
No-one was Gnome
A walk around the woods in West Sussex, a couple of manky fly agarics, a puff ball and loads of fungi like these and of course the ubiquitous dog-poo bags hanging from trees.
I love the earthy colours of the start of autumn
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
0
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3841
photos
210
followers
77
following
640% complete
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st October 2022 1:50pm
Tags
oct22words
