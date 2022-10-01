Previous
No-one was Gnome by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2338

No-one was Gnome

A walk around the woods in West Sussex, a couple of manky fly agarics, a puff ball and loads of fungi like these and of course the ubiquitous dog-poo bags hanging from trees.

I love the earthy colours of the start of autumn
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

ace
Photo Details

