Photo 2343
I Love a Bridge!!
Quite a queue to get onto but the traffic cleared as we crossed over the third Forth bridge, and it's beautiful!!
Hoping to get a photo of all three bridges together- if it stops raining
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Tags
minimal-32
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking cloud to welcome you.
October 6th, 2022
