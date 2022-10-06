Previous
Next
I Love a Bridge!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2343

I Love a Bridge!!

Quite a queue to get onto but the traffic cleared as we crossed over the third Forth bridge, and it's beautiful!!

Hoping to get a photo of all three bridges together- if it stops raining
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great looking cloud to welcome you.
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise