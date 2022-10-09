Previous
Next
We've bridged thirty-five years!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2346

We've bridged thirty-five years!!

See, I don't just photograph bridges!
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Super shot. Congratulations!
October 9th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Happy anniversary to you both 💐🥂
October 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Congratulations what a great shot. Here's to the next 35 years
October 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise