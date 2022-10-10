Sign up
Photo 2347
The Kelpies
My wonderful, fabulous, lovely, supportive and brilliant husband did a long detour to Falkirk to see the Wheel and then the Kelpies on our journey south back to England.
Have I told you how brilliant, supportive,lovely, fabulous and wonderful He is??
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3855
photos
209
followers
77
following
643% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th October 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
You decidedly are married to a winner! What a wonderful sight!!! These are magnificent! Tell him than you from all of us!
October 10th, 2022
