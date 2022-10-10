Previous
The Kelpies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Kelpies

My wonderful, fabulous, lovely, supportive and brilliant husband did a long detour to Falkirk to see the Wheel and then the Kelpies on our journey south back to England.

Have I told you how brilliant, supportive,lovely, fabulous and wonderful He is??
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Louise & Ken
You decidedly are married to a winner! What a wonderful sight!!! These are magnificent! Tell him than you from all of us!
October 10th, 2022  
