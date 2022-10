Clash, Bang, Then Walk Sedately Away

I hadn't noticed how close this couple of stags had got to me when they started to clash. I beat a hasty, backwards, retreat, whilst clicking on the shutter. I was so close I could see the whites of their eyes!!



There seemed to be an etiquette to the rut. Roar and strut loudly, walk past potential rivals nonchalantly. Engage in a short battle, stand and then walk shoulder to shoulder or walk away as if it never happened.