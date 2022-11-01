Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2369
Eat Your Heart Out Pablo Picasso
Another for the One Week Only challenge, today it's opposite (well I'm looking in two different directions!)
Done in two photos plus an hour or so of processing (whilst sat in bed!!). I suppose now I'd better get dressed and do other less important stuff!!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3895
photos
210
followers
81
following
649% complete
View this month »
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Latest from all albums
2365
1355
2366
1356
1357
2367
2368
2369
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st November 2022 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-135
,
jrselfie22
,
owo-5
,
sixws135
moni kozi
ace
How awesome is thaaat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
November 1st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Jackie is there no end to what you can do! Amazing..
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close