Previous
Next
Eat Your Heart Out Pablo Picasso by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2369

Eat Your Heart Out Pablo Picasso

Another for the One Week Only challenge, today it's opposite (well I'm looking in two different directions!)

Done in two photos plus an hour or so of processing (whilst sat in bed!!). I suppose now I'd better get dressed and do other less important stuff!!

1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
How awesome is thaaat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
November 1st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Jackie is there no end to what you can do! Amazing..
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise